Volunteers, equipment needed for Schuyler mask production site

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler Hospital is setting up a procedural mask production site in Montour Falls, and volunteers are needed.

Volunteers are asked to sign up in advance so a schedule can be made, by emailing volunteer@schuylerhospital.org with availability, or calling (607) 535-7121.

The location will be Room 120 in the Human Services Complex in Montour Falls (former Jamesway building), starting Thursday, April 2, 2020, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Volunteers are encouraged to work a 2 – 3 hour shift.

The production site is the second site being established by the Cayuga Health System. Production is also taking place at Cornell University, Bartels Hall, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Specific requests include:

· Non-sewing volunteers to aide in the supply of materials and packing masks to be sent back to the hospital daily into the supply chain at both Schuyler Hospital and Cayuga Medical Center. Patterns are being cut from provided blue wrap from surgical instruments being upcycled.

· Sewing volunteers are asked to bring sewing machines, rotary cutter with extra blade, cutting ruler, sewing needles (size 90), all-purpose sewing thread, pipe cleaners, and Sewing cleaning supplies (lint brush/oil)

Each work area will maintain social distancing, and infection prevention measures will be in place.

“The material we are using for the masks is surgical wrapping, the same material we use to make warm blankets for area residents in need, “ states Carol O’Driscoll RN, BSN, BS and Sr. Director Perioperative Services, Cayuga Medical Center. “The surgical wraps are 4-by-4-foot sheets used to heat sterilize surgical instruments. They are durable, waterproof and sterile andthey don’t come in contact with patients.”

Volunteers may also sew cloth masks at home, and should contact Tiffany Bloss at the Schuyler Health Foundation for details at (607) 873-3189 or blosst@schuylerhospital.org.