Waverly Salvation Army Thrift Store reopens

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – On Tuesday the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Waverly reopened along with several other locations across the Empire State.

The Waverly location will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and all staff will be screened daily for fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Those who are sick will remain home.

The Salvation Army says they have put social distancing protocols in place and will require all employees and customers to wear face masks while in the building.

The Salvation Army is thrilled that we have been able to open in Phase 2. During these trying times, the Salvation Army wants to continue helping our community as much as possible.

Additional protocols implemented include continuous disinfecting, a limit on the number of customers allowed in the store at one time, and plexiglass barriers in front of the registers.