HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Actor and Hornell native Bill Pullman shared words of encouragement for his hometown amid a growing number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

As of 1 p.m. on April 8 there are 87 cases of COVID-19 in Steuben County and six deaths, a majority in Hornell.

Pullman is credited in nearly 100 movies and TV shows, most notably Independence Day and Spaceballs.