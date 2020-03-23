Words of Faith: Local worship leaders offer their messages during times of anxiety

Breaking News
WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily. 

(WETM) – During the coronavirus pandemic, WETM will be sharing Words of Faith from local worship leaders.

Rev. Jennifer Scott, Grace Episcopal Church

Rev. Dr. Cynthia Huling Hummel, Honorably Retired PCUSA

Pastor Allen Snapp, Grace Community Church

Pastor Jim Stearns, Pince City Christian Church

Pastor Dan Pickering, Buena Vista Wesleyan Church

Fr. Scott Kubinski, The Parish of the Most Holy Name of Jesus

Rabbi Oren Steinitz, Congregation Kol Ami

Dr. M. Zaman Marwat, Islamic Association of the Finger Lakes

If you are a local worship leader who would like to share words of faith, please email news@wetmtv.com

