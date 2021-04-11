1.5 million vaccines administered in last week

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. that the United States and many other countries started using two months ago.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

(WETM) – Gov. Cuomo said 189,820 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and nearly 1.5 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. The week 17 allocation of 1,727,225 first and second doses, New York’s highest allocation to date, is expected to finish arriving today.

“While we remain in a footrace against the infection rate, we know the vaccine works and are making steady progress in getting more New Yorkers vaccinated,” Governor Cuomo said. “I urge everyone who has not yet signed up for an appointment to do so. Our providers are working around the clock to get shots into arms, and getting vaccinated is how you can show your support for them and for your community.”

New York’s vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

The ‘Am I Eligible’ screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

Doctor’s letter, or

Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or

Signed certification

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11 AM today is as follows.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered – 11,858,991

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 189,820

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,496,254

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 37.4%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 24.4%

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours Capital Region 439,891 4,899 301,992 5,922 Central New York 375,402 4,604 269,993 5,906 Finger Lakes 461,590 5,719 311,238 6,081 Long Island 917,913 11,771 540,366 11,582 Mid-Hudson 781,618 8,950 472,731 9,975 Mohawk Valley 186,052 2,286 129,330 2,024 New York City 3,376,980 61,725 2,210,159 50,583 North Country 188,911 1,372 143,801 1,079 Southern Tier 248,274 2,489 164,921 3,257 Western New York 496,179 6,299 326,587 8,067 Statewide 7,472,810 110,114 4,871,118 104,476

Region Total Doses Received Total Doses Administered % of Total Doses Administered/Received Capital Region 851,215 721,348 84.7% Central New York 726,255 611,638 84.2% Finger Lakes 834,995 749,323 89.7% Long Island 1,655,330 1,411,397 85.3% Mid-Hudson 1,367,035 1,194,239 87.4% Mohawk Valley 384,515 308,690 80.3% New York City 6,130,235 5,354,515 87.3% North Country 365,940 327,264 89.4% Southern Tier 463,915 399,167 86.0% Western New York 873,545 781,410 89.5% Statewide 13,652,980 11,858,991 86.9%



1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20 163,650 0 163,650 163,650 Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27 452,125 0 452,125 615,775 Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03 227,395 0 227,395 843,170 Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10 239,025 165,150 404,175 1,247,345 Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17 221,315 119,925 341,240 1,588,585 Week 6Doses arriving01/18- 01/24 250,400 462,395 712,795 2,301,380 Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31 260,150 239,525 499,675 2,801,055 Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07 321,850 220,720 542,570 3,343,625 Week 9Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14 320,000 244,500 564,500 3,908,125 Week 10Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21 356,990 265,525 622,515 4,530,640 Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28 393,530 305,780 699,310 5,229,950 Week 12Doses arriving03/01 – 03/07 1,020,660 290,500 1,311,160 6,541,110 Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 – 03/14 618,880 526,415 1,145,295 7,686,405 Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 – 3/21 699,790 584,775 1,284,565 8,970,970 Week 15 Doses arriving 03/22 – 3/28 828,000 737,080 1,565,080 10,536,050 Week 16 Doses arriving 03/29 – 04/04 819,800 569,905 1,389,705 11,925,755 Week 17 Doses arriving 04/05 – 04/12 1,068,455 658,770 1,727,225 13,652,980

New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the ‘Am I Eligible’ website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at STOPVAXFRAUD@health.ny.gov. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.