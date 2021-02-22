$1 Million Match Challenge a Success for Cortland Cancer Center

Cortland, N.Y. (WETM) – An anonymous donor pledged to match every donation made to the Cortland Memorial Foundation, up to $1 million dollars.

Guthrie is announcing today donations have exceeded the $1 million match challenge.

The anonymous donor will be revealing their identity in April to give thanks to the community for helping to reach such an important goal.

Key benefits of the new integrated cancer care center include:

· Centralized location and services – providing a single, convenient point where patients can access multi-disciplinary care in radiation and medical oncology treatments, thus eliminating travel.

Benefits include access to a full array of surgical and diagnostic services at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center.

· The latest innovation and technology – the cancer treatment center will be home to the latest treatment protocols and provide access to the newest technology.

· Enhanced patient experience – standardized exam rooms will minimize patient movement by performing all patient-related activities inside the exam room and will also include collaboration space for staff.

· Comprehensive approach to care – our comprehensive team of board-certified specialists will work with patients through all aspects of their cancer journey. The new center will provide supportive care programs in the same location where patients see their physicians.