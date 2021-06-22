18 Sportscast – 6/22 TTSA vote continues, Jimmie Johnson discusses WGI return

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) - Watkins Glen International is moving to full capacity for the first time on June 24 for the Sahlen's Six Hours at The Glen. Many racing fans are excited for the first weekend in August when NASCAR comes to the Southern Tier.

During the four-race weekend this summer, The Glen expects to welcome more than 150,000 fans to the grandstands. They need several thousand workers throughout the weekend to run the national event. Jobs for the event include ushers, security, grandstand workers, ticket takers, bag checkers, and food service workers. Slowly but surely the jobs are getting filled as the countdown to the race continues.