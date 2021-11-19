Live Updates: 2 people shot in parking lot of Hinkley High School in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department says two people were shot in the parking lot of Hinkley High School.

1:30 p.m.: All after-school activities and athletics have been canceled in Aurora according to the district’s athletic director.

Original: The shooting was reported at 1250 S. Chambers Road around 12:25 p.m.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. Their ages are unknown at this time.

FOX31’s Ashley Michels spoke with a student who said she was in the parking lot at the time of the shooting. The witness said she heard two students who go to Hinkley High School arguing with two people who do not go to Hinkley High School. The witness also said she heard multiple gunshots.

Hinkley High School is on lockdown. Aurora Public Schools is working on messaging for parents regarding dismissal and pickup procedures.

East Middle School was placed on a secure perimeter but that has since been lifted.

Hinkley High School is about three miles from Central High School, which is near where six teenagers were shot earlier this week.

“What we have to recognize is that we are dealing with a public health crisis,” said Christina Amparan, manager of the Aurora Youth Violence Prevention Program, after Monday’s shooting.

At this time it is unknown if this shooting is connected to the shooting earlier this week, but Nome Park is about 12 minutes driving from Hinkley High School.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.