4 for 4: Penn State pulls off perfect NCAA finals round

ST. LOUIS (WTAJ) – Penn State did not win the national title as a team for the first time since 2015, but the Nittany Lions sent a clear message.
The team is coming back for more.
Penn State crowned four national champions Saturday night. No other school had more than one champion.
Roman Bravo-Young (133), Nick Lee (141). Carter Starocci (174), and Aaron Brooks all took home NCAA titles for the first time.
Bravo-Young, Lee and Starocci all scored takedowns in the sudden victory overtime period to win bouts in exciting fashion.
Bravo-Young took down Oklahoma State’s Daton Fix in to win 4-2 in overtime on a lightning quick reshot.
Lee defeated Iowa’s Jaydin Eierman 4-2 with an inside trip near the edge of the mat to cement his name in history.
Starocci might have had the most improbable win of the night with a 3-1 win over Iowa’s Michael Kemerer. The freshman pulled off a powerful double-leg takedown in the overtime period.
Brooks held off former Mifflin County wrestler Trent Hidlay for a 3-2 finals win.
Penn State finished second as a team behind the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Nittany Lions had six All-Americans on the weekend. Michael Beard (197) and Greg Kerkvliet (285) both placed seventh.
The final team scores were:
TEAM STANDINGS (top five)
1: Iowa – 125.0
2: PENN STATE – 113.5
3: Oklahoma State – 99.5
4: Arizona State – 74.0
5: Michigan – 69.0
Penn State’s nationals win streak stops at four. The Nittany Lions have now won eight of the last 10 national tournaments.