558 new cases in Albany County’s January 2 update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Saturday, January 1, 79.1% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 71.7% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 88.0%

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 42,473 to date, with 558 new positive cases identified since Saturday. The county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 502.4.

Health Services reported that there were 23 new hospitalizations since Saturday, and there are now 84 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus. Ten of those hospital patients are in ICU’s, up three from Saturday. There are no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 470 since the outbreak began.

“The spike in hospitalizations is alarming, nearly doubling from the day before and bringing us to the highest number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 since this all started,” said County Executive McCoy. “We know that getting a vaccination is the best protection in fighting the virus and if a vaccinated person contracts COVID-19, he or she is less likely to experience severe symptoms, be hospitalized, or die.”

Residences are reminded to please continue getting vaccinated or a booster if you’re eligible, wear a mask indoors, wash your hands frequently, stay six feet apart, and cough and sneeze into your elbow. It also means if you are sick, get a COVID test. Let’s do everything we can to protect ourselves and our community says, McCoy.

County Executive McCoy continues to encourage residents to submit the positive results of at-home COVID testing on the county website. Residents can also utilize further tools and information available at the Albany County Department of Health webpage.

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines to including booster shots Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, at 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are required and can be made on the Albany County website.