A vigil gathers Elmira community members after a man was stabbed and killed

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Community members gathered late Monday night for a vigil held for Jeremy A. Scharborough after he was stabbed and killed over the weekend.

Around one hundred people, including much of his family, stood on Grove St. to celebrate Scharborough’s life. A shrine was set up on the porch of his former home on 112 Grove St., including a decorated cross and multiple candles underneath a picture of him that was hung up.

Candles were arranged to spell “Sauce,” a nickname friends, and family called him. Scharborough’s sister explains that he was a brother to not just her, but everyone in the community.

“He was a big brother to all these people, a big brother, a little brother, a protector, you know what I’m saying, he was just that person,” said his sister Tearra Scharborough.

Earlier on Monday Elmira police identified 35-year-old Scharborough as the victim of Sunday’s stabbing outside the branch office. Officers located Scarborough with a substantial injury to his neck, after police say he was stabbed. A bystander began CPR and officers attempted to bring EMA into the scene, but he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The suspect, in this case, is still at large. Anyone with information is asked to contact Elmira police at 607-737-5626.

