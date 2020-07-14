‘America’s Got Talent’: Promises ‘more exciting’ changes coming due to COVID-19

(NBC) — “America’s Got Talent” wraps up its auditions tonight. COVID-19 forced the show to go without an audience for some of the auditions.

That made things difficult for some hopeful comedians.

“You go out on stage and you’re measured by what kind of laughter you get, and when nobody’s there it’s tough,” says judge Howie Mandel.

For one singer whose audition is interrupted by Simon Cowell, there was no cheering crowd to help rally support.

“I know some people watch it and go, ‘That’s hard on the person,’ but it’s actually wonderful,” Mandel says. “He’ll only stop people he thinks it’s worth trying something else with.”

After two days, COVID-19 concerns forced AGT to shut down completely.

By mid-April the show resumed briefly for some final at-home auditions.

Contestants Tuesday, July 14, 8 p.m.

Alex Hooper Comedian Hometown: Los Angeles, California



Lightwave Theatre Company Projection/Puppet Show Hometown: Bucharest, Romania



Kameron Ross Singer Hometown: Houston, Texas Current City: Dallas, Texas



John Sevier Austin Comedian Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina



Chicken Scratch Sam Comedian Hometown: Linden, Michigan Current City: Los Angeles, California



The Ninja Twins Singing Group Hometown: Bakersfield, California Current City: Los Angeles, California



John Hastings Comedian Hometown: Los Angeles, California



Jefferson Davis High Band Band Hometown: Montgomery, Alabama



Siena Uremovic Dancer Hometown: Melbourne, Australia



Voce Nova Singing Group Hometown: Israel Current City: Manhattan, New York



Sheldon Riley Singer Hometown: Sydney, Australia



Chris & Syd Animal Act Hometown: Cedar City, Utah



Jonathan Goodwin Daredevil Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada



Tommy Socks Dancer Hometown: Boca Raton, Florida



Dance Town Family Dance Group Hometown: Miami, Florida



Alexis Brownley and the Puppy Pals Animal Act Hometown: New York City Current City: Weston, Florida



Max Major Magician Hometown: Woodbine, Maryland Current City: Las Vegas, Nevada



Bello & Annaliese Nock Daredevil Duo Hometown: Sarasota, Florida



The Hurds Dance Group Hometown: Tulsa, Oklahoma

