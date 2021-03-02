An update on river ice across the Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The weather is warming up here in the Twin Tiers and the ice and snow is finally melting away, last week 18 News mentioned the threat of ice jams for the Twin Tiers as river ice begins to break up. As temperatures continue to swing up and down, river ice is slowly melting. 18 News Meteorologist Grant Chungo told you about the threat for ice jams last week and took a tour of some local rivers to assess how things are looking.

The Chemung River in Corning had big chunks of ice that had broken apart and were floating downstream. Over to the Cohocton River large sheets of ice still covered portions of the river with water being funneled through a narrow passageway.

“Certainly we are monitoring those conditions. Typically we monitor those in coordination with the National Weather Service, our trained local weather spotters, and our local emergency management coordinators. As of now we don’t expect there to be any issues with ice jams even with the warming trend,” said Matthew Williams the Director of Planning and Public Safety of Bradford County.

It is important to monitor these conditions if you live in a flood prone zone as these small chunks of ice and build up rather quickly in an area that restricts water flow.