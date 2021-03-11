Annual RadioThon at WINK 106 to benefit Arnot Ogden NICU

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Twin Tiers are For the Kids today for the annual Arnot Ogden NICU and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Radiothon to benefit the Arnot Neonatal and Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. The partnership between Arnot Ogden Medical Center and 7 Mountains Media demonstrates the power of being #ForTheKids.

The annual event units area business and community members to raise money for this important organization, which helps kids and families who are facing the worst. Scott and Ally have done this for more than 15 years.

“It’s an energy field day because we know that a lot of money is being raised to stay totally local here in the Twin Tiers,” Scott Free from WINK 106 said.

Scott and Ally say they are inspired by the families here in the Twin Tiers and how the community rallies to help each other.

“Honestly, it’s, it’s such a community-minded area that everybody sticks together supports each other and that’s something that we felt from day one since we’ve been here we’ve been doing this together,” Ally Payne from WINK 106 added.

Scott, Ally, and the WINK 106 team have been raising money all week to benefit local families here in the Twin Tiers. Dump the Jug at Ferrario Ford kicked off the week of giving, raising nearly $5,000 and the radiothon ends tomorrow morning at 10 a.m.

The Munroe Family is the 2021 Miracle Family and their daughter Meadow was a patient of the Arnot NICU for more than 20 days. The family’s story begins with their first daughter Maren, who tragically died 19 days after being born. Their daughter Meadow was born prematurely at 33 weeks.

“They weren’t just there for our children, they were there for us,” Sunnie said. “It really—it meant the world to us and it still means the world to us.”

There are multiple ways to donate. Text the keyword KIDS to 8-44-44 and click the link or call (607) 735-4615 until 6 p.m. Thursday and between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Friday.