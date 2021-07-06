Area businesses promote the prevention of underage drinking

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler County Coalition on Underage Drinking and Drugs (SCCUDD) has partnered with 10 area businesses to hold a three-day alcohol retailer sticker shock event.

The project consisted of youth-designed substance abuse prevention stickers being placed on alcohol products and bags asking patrons to help stop underage drinking. This year’s sticker was designed by SCCUDD member and rising Odessa-Montour senior Aidan Thurston.

The message on the sticker reads “Give graduates the gift of health, stop underage drinking.”

Businesses that partnered with SCCUDD include: the Odessa Dandy Mini Mart, Linda’s Citco, Montour Falls Wine & Spirits, the Hector Dandy Mini Mart, TOPS Friendly Market, Walmart, Wright’s Beverages, Sinclair, Watkins Glen Wine & Spirits, and the Burdett Dandy Mini Mart.

Two thousand stickers were distributed to the 10 area businesses.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, nearly 10 percent of children age 12 say they have tried alcohol, and by age 15 that number jumps to 50 percent.