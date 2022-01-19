Arrests made in November 2021 Herkimer Burglary

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer Police Department is reporting that two men have been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly being involved in a burglary that led to a man being shot back in November of 2021.

Around 10:30 pm on Saturday, November 27th, the Herkimer Police department responded to a residence on Prospect Street in Herkimer after a report of a gunshot being fired. Upon arrival, officers found an unidentified victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim was immediately transported to the hospital for emergency surgery and survived.

After the investigation concluded, the Herkimer Police Department arrested 32-year-old Tyler Kuntzsch of Fort Plain and 18-year-old Sabri Spencer of Ilion.

Kuntzsch was charged with the following and is currently at the Herkimer County Correction Facility with a $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond:

Two counts of Burglary in the Second Degree (Class C Felony)

Assault in the First Degree (Class B Felony)

Spencer was charged with and is currently at the Herkimer County Correction Facility with $250,000 cash bail or $500,000 bond:

Attempted Murder in the Second Degree (Class B Felony)

Two counts of Assault in the First Degree (Class B Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class C Felony)

Two counts of Burglary in the Second Degree (Class C Felony)

Two counts of Reckless Endangerment (Class D Felony)

The Herkimer Police Department was assisted by the District Attorney’s Office, Ilion PD, Fort Plain PD. Eyewitness News will update this story with any new information as it is released.