Beecher makes USA 19 and 20 junior team

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira native Johnny Beecher has made the cut.

Beecher, a true freshman at the University of Michigan, made the final roster for the Team USA junior national 19-20 squad. The final roster was announced and Beecher secured his spot for the team that begins play Thursday at 1 p.m. on the NHL Network against team Canada.

Currently, Beecher leads Michigan with five goals and is tied for the team lead in points with nine.

Beecher will look to help Team USA win its first title since 2017 in the division. The World Junior Championship starts Thursday and runs through January 5th. A full schedule is listed below.

Beecher was drafted by the NHL’s Boston Bruins in the first round, going 30th overall, in June.

Thursday, Dec. 26

Switzerland vs. Kazakhstan, 9 a.m.

Czech Republic vs. Russia, 9 a.m.

Sweden vs. Finland, 1 p.m.

Canada vs. United States, 1 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 27

Slovakia vs. Kazakhstan, 9 a.m.

Germany vs. United States, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28

Finland vs. Slovakia, 9 a.m.

Czech Republic vs. Germany, 9 a.m.

Switzerland vs. Sweden, 1 p.m.

Russia vs. Canada, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 29

Kazakhstan vs. Finland, 9 a.m.

United States vs. Russia, 1 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 30

Kazakhstan vs. Sweden, 9 a.m.

Germany vs. Canada, 9 a.m.

Slovakia vs. Switzerland, 1 p.m.

United States vs. Czech Republic, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Sweden vs. Slovakia, 9 a.m.

Russia vs. Germany, 9 a.m.

Finland vs. Switzerland, 1 p.m.

Canada vs. Czech Republic, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 2

Quarterfinal, 6:30 a.m.

Quarterfinal, 9 a.m.

Quarterfinal, 11:30 a.m.

Quarterfinal, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4

Semifinal, 9 a.m.

Semifinal, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 5

Bronze medal game, 9 a.m.

Gold medal game, 1 p.m.