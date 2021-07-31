Bills CB Levi Wallace is once again embracing the competition as he has year after year

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – There aren’t many starting jobs up for grabs but right cornerback is one of them. Who will start opposite of Tre’Davious White is once again a question during training camp.

If the season started tomorrow, I think Levi Wallace would be out there for the first defensive snap during the opener because he was the starter and has been for years now.

This is Wallace’s fourth season in the NFL and even though it is his job to lose, every year he has to prove himself with the competition that he’s surrounded by. This time, Dane Jackson is his main threat to the starting job. But Wallace welcomes that challenge year after year.

“I think that comes from me not getting scholarships out of high school. I’m always trying to prove myself, not getting drafted, I’m always trying to prove myself to myself, not to anyone else just that I belong here, I’m the best of the best. It’s just as simple as that,” Wallace said after practice on Friday.

“Not proving to the Bills fans or the Bills media or to the Bills coaches, I prove to myself that I belong here and I’m one of the best corners in the league.”

And his teammates see that fire too.

“Each and every year they bring somebody in to try to beat him out and he just stands try each and every time and that says a lot about him,” Tre’Davious White said.

Last year his main competition for the starting job was Josh Norman after the Bills signed him in free agency. And while in some games the right corner spot was by committee with Norman splitting time with Wallace, he’s still confident in his abilities.

“I think I never get overlooked because the opinions of others don’t really matter to me. I’m a real faithful, spiritual guy and I know the Lord doesn’t overlook me,” Wallace said.

“I respect him so much more because he’s a guy that walked on at Alabama and to start and to go in undrafted, what are the chances of him making the squad and then he’s been a starter for four years so he’s a guy that, I tell I’m all the time man I just respect your grind,” White explained.

It’s also worth noting even though there’s constantly been this competition and other corners Wallace has had to beat out for the job, he’s started every single game he’s played. That’s 35 starts in 35 games played over the last three seasons. Last year Wallace had two interceptions in 12 games.

Levi Wallace on the mentality of the Bills after falling in the AFC title game:



"I think there's a little bit more anger this year and urgency…it was many nights were I was just sick to my stomach about how we ended last year and I think a lot of guys are still pissed off." pic.twitter.com/iBjwE4PKEc — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) July 31, 2021

“Each and every year Levi he never ceases to amaze me. He’s super consistent, he’s gonna be in the right spot each and every time, he’s not gonna have any mental busts so any time a play happens it’s gonna be physical, it’s never gonna be mental with him so you can always live with that,” White said.

“And he’s a guy that he’s coming along. He tackles, he comes up, he covers too and he just takes on the challenge each and every year.”

So far throughout the three days of training camp, Wallace has the edge over Jackson. Wallace has been the more consistent corner where Jackson while he’s made some nice plays at times, he’s had an up and down camp to this point.

It’s Wallace’s job to lose and even though Jackson made the most of his opportunities in the games he did play last year, he’s going to have to really flash throughout the rest of this summer if he’s going to beat out Wallace for the starting job.