Bills training camp injury report: August 18th

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Here’s a look at the Bills injury report on their second day in pads.
Did not practice:
-Wide receiver Gabriel Davis missed practice with a leg contusion.
-Wide receiver Robert Foster is in the concussion protocol.
-Fullback Patrick DiMarco missed practice with neck soreness.
-Defensive tackle Ed Oliver missed a second consecutive practice with a hip injury.
-Tight end Tommy Sweeney is still on the physically unable to perform list with his foot injury.
-Offensive lineman Jon Feliciano is still out with a pec injury.
Non-contact:
-Wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins and linebacker Vosean Joseph were both still in red no-contract jerseys.
Returned to practice:
Cornerback Levi Wallace and offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe returned to practice.