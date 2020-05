SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo made a visit to Upstate University Hospital Thursday afternoon and delivered great news to the people of Central New York. Cuomo announced the Central New York region has officially met all seven benchmarks needed in order to begin the reopening process.

The Central New York region, which includes Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga, and Oswego counties, can begin the reopening process once the New York on PAUSE order expires on Friday at midnight.