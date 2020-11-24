BKL Fan Poll: What are your expectations for the Bills the rest of the season?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Albany Medical Center nurses are ready to strike. For 24 hours on December 1, nurses of the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) will strike at Albany Med. Many nurses are demonstrating for better wages and benefits.

Lenore Granich-Berghela has been a nurse at Albany Med for 15 years. She says these nurses are not walking out; on the contrary, she feels like the nurses are being forced out.