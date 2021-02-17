Blessing Boxes filled with supplies and food coming to Bath, NY

BATH, NY (WETM) – Blessing Boxes are popping up all over the country and soon they will be here in Bath. They will be handmade structures filled with food, baby supplies, toiletries, and more.

Melanie Coots from Bath NY recognized a need in her community, and she knew that she could help. She created a Facebook page inviting people to help with her vision. Just as she suspected, people reached out to her, ready to donate money for supplies, and a helping hand to build the boxes.

“The public response was great, and usually, when we come up with stuff like this, the Bath community is very helpful with stuff, and they always want to be on board,” Coots said.

The Blessing Boxes will be built by the Boy Scouts from Avoca, the carpentry class at Haverling High School, and the 4H group Kickin’ Country Kids, according to Coots.

“My husband, he would love me for volunteering him, but I wanted the community to be involved to build the boxes,” Coots said.

The goal is to build two to three boxes by the end of next month and she hopes to build more after that.

“The first one will go to the Dormann Library, where we are right now, and Saint Thomas,” said Coots. “I’m also waiting to hear from ProAction and the fire department.”

“Neighbors helping neighbors, we might have somebody that needs some help, and we don’t even know it, so these boxes will also them to come to a judgment-free zone,” said Coots.