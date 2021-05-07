Blossom Trail could be coming to the Crystal City

CORNING, NY (WETM) – The Crystal City might be getting a little more beautiful. A blossom trail has been proposed to bring stunning flowers to Denison Park.

This is part of the Corning Rotary Centennial project, and they are partnering up with the city, Corning Enterprises, Disk Golfers, and more to fund and develop the potential project.

“The project is being undertaken as a first big step in implementing the City’s Park Strategy, which was adopted in December 2020,” said Corning Mayor Bill Boland. “At the June City Council meeting, the Council will be asked to receive the donation from Rotary to join with the City to accomplish Rotary’s 100th-anniversary project.”

The entire project is estimated to cost $60,000, funded by private and public entities.

Corning Rotary Club – $20,000

Rotary Sustaining Fund – $10,000

City of Corning – $15,000

Corning Enterprises – $10,000

Community Foundation – $2,500

Crystal City Parks Foundation – $1,500

Disc Golfers – $1,000

The project managers will be the City of Corning, and they will be assisted in the installation by Landscaper/Greenhouse and Community Volunteers according to the Rotary PowerPoint presented at the City Council Meeting.

Boland said that they hope to plant flowers that bloom in different seasons on the Blossom Trail.

“The underline theme is blossom,” Bolland said. “One of the comments from the Rotarians was that we needed to make sure that there is something going on other than just the springing.”

Corning Rotary Centennial Project, april 2021 PowerPoint