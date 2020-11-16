Bradford County schools receive safety funding

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – School districts in Bradford County have been awarded Safe Schools Targeted Grants to improve safety and security measures, according to Rep. Tina Pickett.

“This funding helps to ensure the safety of students, faculty and staff through equipment purchases and the hiring of security officers,” said Pickett. “I am pleased these local schools are taking advantage of the grant program in order to create a more secure learning environment.”

The following school districts/schools in the 110th Legislative District were awarded funding:

Epiphany School – $24,498 equipment grant.

Sayre Area School District – $60,000 school resource officer grant.

St. Agnes School – $24,498 equipment grant.

Towanda Area School District – $14,353 safety grant.

Wyalusing Area School District – $24,999.84 equipment grant and $19,999.80 safety grant.

Equipment grants can be used to purchase security-related equipment including identification systems; metal detectors; protective lighting; surveillance equipment; special emergency communications equipment; electronic locksets; deadbolts and theft control devices; and training in the use of the security-related technology.

Safety program grants provide funding for programs that address school violence.

School resource officer (SRO) grants fund programs which address school violence by establishing or enhancing school security, including costs associated with the training and compensation of SROs.

“Although the learning environment has shifted for students, educators and families, the importance of maintaining safe school communities has not changed,” Acting Education Secretary Noe Ortega said. “The Safe Schools Targeted Grant program provides schools with resources to create, support and enhance programs that address the current needs of school communities, such as creating trauma-informed practices and developing equity and inclusion methods.”

The Safe Schools Targeted Grant Program is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and funded by the General Assembly in the 2020-21 state budget. More than $9 million in grant funding was awarded to schools statewide.