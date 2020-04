SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Anne Elchak, a resident of the Personal Care Home at Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital, turned 105 on Monday, April 20.

In celebration of this milestone, staff at the personal care home organized a parade in Anne’s honor.















Courtesy Guthrie Health

Residents and staff decorated their vehicles and joined the local fire company in parading around the personal care home as Anne watched from the sidewalk.