Camuto’s Commute Cast (04/20/2021)

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s favorability, job performance and re-elect ratings all continued to head in a downward trend, as his favorability rating is now negative 40-52%, down from 43-45% in March and 56-39% in February.

At the same time, a majority of New Yorkers continue to say both that he should not resign, 51-37% (50-35% in April), and that he can effectively do his job as governor, 52-38% (48-34% last month).