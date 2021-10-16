Canton man accused of strangling a woman, pointing a knife at her

CANTON, Pa. (WETM) – Michael Kimball, 40, is facing multiple felonies after allegedly strangling a woman and pointing a knife at her during a fight.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sept. 26 a man and woman were standing on a sidewalk along W. Main Street in Canton when Kimball allegedly approached them and started an argument with them. The incident then became physical and Kimball allegedly grabbed the 49-year-old woman by the throat and pointed a knife at her.

State Police say Kimball was taken into custody without incident and confessed to the incident.

According to court documents Kimball has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, one felony count of strangulation, misdemeanor terroristic threats, simple assault, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct, and two counts of harassment.

Kimball was transported to the Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Towanda and was incarcerated at the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $200,000 bail. Kimball is scheduled to appear in court for a formal arraignment on Nov. 8.