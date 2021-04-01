Captain Bill’s expecting strong season in 2021

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – During the height of the Coronavirus Pandemic and millions of travel plans ruined due to travel restrictions, some people region turned to the rural destinations to take their minds off the constant doom and gloom.

Captain Bill’s And Seneca Harbor Station saw a strong season in 2020 despite opening officially a couple of months later than usual. The owner, Mark Siemiele, likens what he observed this year to what happened in the aftermath of 9/11. When travel plans are disrupted, people in the region turn to more local and rural destinations.

He tells 18 News that he expects a similar turn out this year. “Watkins Glen and Upstate New York should farewell and there seem to be more people here earlier this year on weekends as far as we can tell on foot traffic from the main street. So we anticipate a strong year, we have the benefit of being open on time. And we also have the benefit of knowing how to operate with COVID.” Said Simiele.

Captain Bill’s and Seneca Harbor Station open for the 2021 Season on April, 30th.