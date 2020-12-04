Catlin man charged with assault, Child Protective Services involved

CATLIN, N.Y. (WETM) – Andrew Kelly, 33, was arrested by New York State Police in Horseheads for Assault 1st Degree, a class B Felony and Assault 2nd Degree, a class D Felony.

Kelly was arraigned on the two felony charges in the town of Big Flats Court and was committed to the Chemung County Jail on $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 property bond.

The New York State Police were assisted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department and Schuyler County Child Protective Service. Schuyler County Sheriff William Yessman tells 18 News that the department assisted in attempting to locate Kelly prior to his arrest.