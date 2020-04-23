Chemung County Executive issues guidance for parking lot Church services

This Dec. 1, 2012 photo shows a silhouette of a crucifix and a stained glass window inside a Catholic Church in New Orleans. A Louisiana Supreme Court decision reaffirmed in May 2014 has revived a sex abuse lawsuit in which parents are suing a priest and a Baton Rouge Catholic diocese for not reporting the alleged abuse when the teenager told the priest about it, and the ruling could have a priest asked to testify about what was said in a private confession. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

CHEMUNG COUNTY (WETM-TV)- Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss released a statement saying that he believes that Church services being held in parking lots can be performed under the COVID-19 safety guidelines.

After multiple incidents with the public the idea of Church gatherings being held in parking lots was shut down by police.

But after further review Christopher Moss has released guidelines on how these services could be held in a safe manor.

Here is the official release:

Here is First Liberty’s letter to County Executive Christopher Moss: