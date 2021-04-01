City of Hornell welcomes two new firefighters to the team

HORNELL, NY (WETM) – Chad Hancock and Michael Robbins have been volunteer firefighters of the Village of North Hornell, today the city appoints them to become employed firefighters.

Hornell Mayor John Buckley is ecstatic to welcome them to the team and is confident that they will play a key role in protecting the city.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike and Chad to our department. They both have extensive experience with the Village of North Hornell Volunteer Fire Department. Mike and Chad were listed as the top two candidates on the Civil Service test and both interviewed extremely well.”

Photo from left to right: Mayor John Buckley, newly appointed firefighters Chad Hancock and Mike Robbins, Hornell Fire Chief Frank Brzozowski.

“Adding Mike and Chad is an investment in our fire department and in our community. Our full-time fire department not only responds to fires but offers round-the-clock advanced life support ambulance service to our City and neighboring communities. Mike and Chad also hold EMT certifications.”