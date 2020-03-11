Breaking News
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years for sexual assaults

Clemens Center following CDC guidelines amid coronavirus outbreak

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Clemens Center in downtown Elmira is following recommendations from the Center for Disease Control when it comes to holding large public events, such as shows, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“The Clemens Center is closely monitoring the evolving Coronavirus situation on behalf of our audiences. The safety and security of our patrons and employees is our highest priority. We are following the lead of city, state and federal officials, as well as implementing strategies recommended by public health authorities in our theatres and offices.  We remain vigilant, and we are prepared to make decisions based on current needs, as well as in response to changing conditions.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now