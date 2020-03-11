Clemens Center following CDC guidelines amid coronavirus outbreak

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Clemens Center in downtown Elmira is following recommendations from the Center for Disease Control when it comes to holding large public events, such as shows, amid the coronavirus outbreak.
“The Clemens Center is closely monitoring the evolving Coronavirus situation on behalf of our audiences. The safety and security of our patrons and employees is our highest priority. We are following the lead of city, state and federal officials, as well as implementing strategies recommended by public health authorities in our theatres and offices. We remain vigilant, and we are prepared to make decisions based on current needs, as well as in response to changing conditions.”