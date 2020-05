Confusión en EEUU por reportes de datos sobre coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Janet DiFiore, New York's Chief Judge, says state courts are restoring in-person operations in Albany, Columbia, Greene, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Warren, and Washington Counties on Tuesday, following openings last week in Fulton, Montgomery, and Schoharie Counties.

DiFiore says the court system supports the phased plan to reopen regional economies. Everywhere that's open across the Capital Region has authorized filing new lawsuits previously considered nonessential