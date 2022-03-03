Cornell women’s lacrosse first home game in over 700 days – Penn State recap

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A look back at Cornell women’s lacrosse’s first home game in two years.

The Big Red hosted Penn State last Saturday in the first home game in over 700 days. Cornell lost their entire season last year when the virus forced the IVY League to cancel their 2021 year. This past weekend, Cornell welcomed Penn State in a big time clash.

But, it was the Nittany Lions who would emerge victorious. With video courtesy of Cornell Athletics and ESPN+ we bring you some of the highlights of the Nittany Lions’ win in Ithaca. Special thanks to RLM Sports for the opportunity to be at the first Cornell women’s game in two years at home.