Corning flushing fire hydrants, may cause water discoloration

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Corning Water Department will be flushing City hydrants on August 10-14 from 7:00 am to 3:30 pm.
During this time, customers may experience low water pressure and/or discolored water.
The Flushing Schedule will be as follows:
- August 10th – Pine St. West to City line
- August 11th – Pine St. East to City line
- August 12th – Houghton Plot to Bridge St.
- August 13th – Bridge St. to Reynolds Ave. including W. William and Hillvue Ave.
- August 14th – Reynolds Ave. to City line including areas above the RR tracks
Customers are asked to check the cold water tap for any discoloration before using it. The discoloration does not present a health problem, but could potentially cause problems if a customer is doing laundry.
In the event that you experience discolored water, running the cold water until it becomes clear will reduce the potential of discolored water entering your hot water tank.