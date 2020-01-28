Corning Inc. awards $560K grants to United Way of the Southern Tier

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Incorporated Foundation Board of Trustees recently approved grants of $560,000 to United Way of the Southern Tier. Corning Incorporated Foundation provided a grant of $535,000 plus a special gift of $25,000 in recognition of Corning Incorporated employees who were new donors to United Way of the Southern Tier this fall.

“United Way of the Southern Tier is extremely grateful for Corning Incorporated Foundation’s continued support and especially for its leadership with the new donors’ gift, which encourages local philanthropy and strengthens our communities,” said United Way of the Southern Tier President and CEO Stephen M. Hughes.

Corning Incorporated Foundation and United Way of the Southern Tier share a strong alignment of priorities and a commitment to a vibrant and thriving community for all, Hughes said.

The Corning Incorporated Foundation is a charitable contributions organization established by Corning Incorporated in 1952.

Through leadership and collaboration, the Foundation strives to foster vibrant, enriching, and supportive Corning communities. The Foundation focuses on education, human services, culture, and volunteerism in Corning business locations.

Gifts to United Way of the Southern Tier support programs in Chemung and Steuben counties in three priority areas: Southern Tier Kids on Track, which promotes early childhood development, school readiness and success; Basic Needs Network, which ensures residents have basic services such as food, clothing and shelter, and financial stability; and Senior Support Network, which helps seniors age safely in their homes and provides assistance with the activities of daily living.