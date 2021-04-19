Corning opens yard waste recycling site

CORNING, NY (WETM) – The City’s Yard Waste Site will be opening to residents starting this weekend.

In order to drop off brush, leaves, and other yard waste, you must show proof of residency when arriving at the site.

Social distancing will be required, and procedures will be posted at the site. To maintain social distancing, the number of people that can use the site will be limited. The city warns that this could create longer wait times.

“We appreciate the public’s patience in dealing with the social distancing procedures at the yard waste site. These procedures will help protect the public and our employees.” – Mark L Ryckman, City Manager.

“I don’t think people will notice the use of the site will be much different other than the social distancing requirements and wait times.” – Larry Wagner, Superintendent of Public Works.

Free mulch is available to residents as well. Tractors, loaders, or other machinery will not be permitted. City staff will not be able to assist in loading.

The City’s Yard Waste Site on State Route 414 will be open to all city residents starting Saturdays, April 24th through June 26th from 10:00 am to 2 pm.