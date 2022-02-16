Drag charity brunch returning to Park Church in Elmira

Brunch service is one of several categories rated by Tripadvisor in its annual Best of the Best ranking (Getty Images).

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This spring a Charity Drag Brunch is returning to the Park Church in Elmira! It’s back April 3rd due to high demand after it’s kick off in January earlier this year. The brunch starts at 1:00 PM and the show at 2:00 PM. A requirement for all attendees is to have a great time.

“It’s a real fun event with lots of high energy, tons of diverse, different people. It’s really great that we are doing it at the Park Church. They just want people to know they are open to all kinds of people. So I am really excited it worked out and everyone had a fabulous time and loved it,” said organizer and performer Tim Christensen. Tim went on to say how the brunch will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network.

Tim will be performing as Trisha Lamorre. Other performers will be Sister Sasha, Trisha Tyson, and Maple Syrup. The food will be provided by Cottage Catering. Los Panchos will be providing beer, wine, and mimosas. The music will be provided by Past and Present DJ Productions.

Tickets for the brunch and show are thirty dollars. To grab tickets you can message Trisha or pay at the door!