Dread’s late long ball helps Penn State survive a Rutgers comeback

Things looked dreary in the second half for Penn State basketball until Myles Dread nailed the most important shot of the night.

Penn State basketball defeated Rutgers 65-64 Wednesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. The Nittany Lions gave up a 21-point lead to trail the Scarlet Knights with 64-62 with 42 second left.

After a timeout, Penn State’s sharp-shooting sophomore Myles Dread made the Lions’ only three pointer of the second half with 28 seconds left in the game.

Penn State’s defense closed it out to move to 11-6 in conference play and 21-7 overall.

Izaiah Brockington led all scorers with 16 points coming off the bench. Rutgers held Penn State’s leading scorer Lamar Stevens to just 9 points on the night.