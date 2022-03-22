ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In honor of the department’s 146th anniversary, Elmira Police will adopt a new departmental flag at the start of next month.

In a memorandum to the department, EPD Chief Anthony Alvernaz explained that the flag will represent “the pride and honor the department has serving the people” of Elmira. It will be raised at the Fallen Officer’s Memorial in Wisner Park on May 30, 2022 and carried by the Honor Guard in the annual Memorial Day Parade.

Alvernaz said the six green and white stripes represent the Elmira City Council districts. The green stems from the New Amsterdam Night Watchmen, some of New York’s first forms of law enforcement. The memorandum said the Watchmen carried lanterns of green glass. The white is designed to represent “peace and the moral, ethical and spiritual purity of each officer”, Alvernaz explained. The blue stripe in the middle represents police mourning bands worn over badges when an officer dies in the line of duty.

The Elmira City seal is the 1907 design and includes the year 1876 when the Elmira Police Department was created.

The flag is expected to be adopted as the EPD Standard in the March 28 Elmira City Council meeting.

The Elmira Police Department Standard shall serve as a visible reminder that we will always be here, protecting our neighborhoods, and doing everything possible to keep our community safe. That is something that will never change and remains the foundation of pride upon which our flag will be raised. EPD Chief Anthony Alvernaz

The full memorandum, including what each part of the flag represents, can be read below: