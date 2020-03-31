Elmira receives over $700K from COVID-19 stimulus package

(WETM) – The City of Elmira will receive $727,916 as part of the national COVID-19 economic stimulus bill, according to the Office of Senator Chuck Schumer.

The money is part of a $2.4 billion package designated for the Empire State, which has become the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. The City of Elmira was the only community in the Southern Tier to receive funding, the majority of which went to New York City.

Schumer says the funding is dedicated to economic development and public infrastructure through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program as part of the coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus package. The funding will be allocated by the Office of Community Planning and Development (CPD), which is part of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The total eligible funding will go directly to the localities from the Secretary of HUD, Ben Carson, upon application.

“The Community Development Block Grant is a vital stream of investment that supports local economic growth, community revitalization, and affordable housing. Even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, we must not forget to invest in our future, and this funding does just that,” said Senator Schumer. “I worked hard to get this funding on the negotiating table and into the final deal because this program delivers real results to Upstate New York by creating good-paying jobs, delivering essential services that will help communities, and investing in affordable housing for our vulnerable populations. I will always fight tooth and nail to protect this critical investment for our communities.”

“Investing in local economic growth is more important now than ever,” said Senator Gillibrand. “This funding will help rebuild our communities and ensures the needs of our most vulnerable populations are met today and for years to come. I will always fight to ensure a strong future for every member of our community.”

Communities in New York State will use the funding to address a wide range of needs and enable local governments to support community non-profits perform essential services, fund workforce development and training, retrofit community facilities for medial or quarantine use, support food and essential supply delivery to vulnerable populations, and support vital governmental functions.