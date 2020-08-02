Employee of Manor Skilled Nursing facility of Bethany tests positive for COVID-19

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- This morning, Bethany Village became aware of a positive COVID-19 test of an employee atThe Manor at Bethany Village.

The non-direct care employee was asymptomatic and the result was detected during the state-mandated weekly testing. The employee is now home quarantining for 14 days per DOH guidelines and will have a follow-up COVID test.

As a preventative measure, all residents on the identified unit will be tested and employees will wear full PPE. Due to this positive test, visitation will now be suspended for 28 days at the Manor.