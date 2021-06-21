EOP hosting COVID-19 conversation with NY Secretary of State, health experts

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Economic Opportunity Program will be hosting a webinar with the New York Secretary of State and local health experts to discuss reopening policies and COVID-19 guidelines in New York.

The webinar will be hosted via Zoom from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., as well as on EOP’s Facebook page. Those who wish to join via Zoom can click the Zoom login link or call in at 929-205-6099.

Dr. Lorna Fitzpatrick, Vice President of Medical Affairs at Excellus BlueCross Blue Shield, and Dr. Justin Nistico, an infectious disease specialist for Arnot Health in Elmira, will serve on the medical expert panel. New York Secretary of State Rossana Rosado will provide updates on COVID-19, changes implemented in New York, and what is next for local communities.

The virtual event is free to attend and more information can be found on EOP’s Facebook page.