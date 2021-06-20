European Union Announces US Tourists Can Travel To Europe

(WETM) – The European Union recommended that all E.U. Member States lift travel restrictions that have been in place for American’s since early 2020.

The Recommendation is nonbinding and each Member State can decide what regulations, including quarantines, to impose on travelers.

“I mean, we have been separated across the Atlantic for too long due to the pandemic,” Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said. “The fact that travel picks up again shows that the vaccination approaches are working on both sides of the Atlantic.”

The recommendation states that travel restrictions also be lifted for American’s who are not vaccinated.

Experts still recommend that travelers check any advisories or restrictions for the country they plan to visit.