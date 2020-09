CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Transportation has an upcoming short-term closure planned at the westbound off-ramp of Interstate 86 at Exit 46 in Corning.

In order to repair a sign, the off-ramp is expected to close on Monday, October 5 between the hours of 9:00 and 11:00am for repair activities.

A detour will be in place guiding motorist to use the next ramp on I-86.