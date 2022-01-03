Following a hit and run the Village of Addison provide traffic safety protocols

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – The commute to the classroom is proving dangerous for one 13-year-old Addison student who was the victim of a hit and run on the morning of January 3, 2022.

To combat hit and runs and other traffic accidents at the 5 corners within the Village of Addison. Mayor Raymond Walch plans to implement a safety patrol officer during the peak hours of the day.

“We’re looking into now is to have a safety patrol officer in the mornings when the kids are trying to cross here,” said Raymond Walch, Mayor, Village of Addison

The purpose of the patrol officer is to provide more safety and support for kids at the crosswalk.

The Village of Addison has already brought a volunteer on board to serve as a safety patrol officer. The volunteer will begin their duties once they provide the proper equipment to keep that area safe.

“We got somebody to volunteer. We have to get him set up with some safety equipment. Hopefully, sometime this week, we could get the safety patrol officer set up. In the meantime, our patrol units will be on duty,” said Mayor Walch

However, the Village of Addison will need more than one volunteer.

“We will be looking for other volunteers,” said Mayor Walch

The Village of Addison would like to work with the state of New York to adjust the speed limit.

Mayor Raymond Walch mentioned how they’ve talked about building a roundabout where the traffic light is at the five corners. They don’t have room for it. They plan to do their best to provide safety with the ongoing traffic riding through their village.