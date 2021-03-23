Forecast Discussion 03/23/21 AM: Above average temperatures again today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 23rd: 47°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 23rd: 25°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:06 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 7:23 PM

Waking up again this morning to cool temperatures again, but don’t let that fool you as we will see warm temperatures by the afternoon. Thanks to the southerly breeze ushering in some warm air into the region, we will once again see highs flirting with 70 degrees. As an area of high pressure moves off the east we will begin to see some mid/high-level clouds move in ahead of the frontal system. Clouds continue to thicken tonight with a stray shower possibly late. Lows in the low to mid-40s.

A weak warm front will pass through the region on Wednesday leading to the chance of a rain shower. Rain showers look to overspread the area mid to late morning and continue into early afternoon. Rainfall will be on the lighter side, with some brief downpours possible. Rain showers begin to taper off by the evening commute. Although we will be dealing with the rain showers, thanks to a southerly breeze high are still expected to reach into the low 60s. Thursday will be dry but mostly cloudy, with some breaks in sunshine possible. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs into the low 70s.

We will end the work week off with light rainfall. This will be associated with another low-pressure system that will move into the region, bringing us the best chance for rainfall this week. With some instability, although very limited, a rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out Friday afternoon. Behind this weather system, some cooler air will move into the region leading to a cool down for the weekend. Highs this weekend look to hover in the mid-50s. At this vantage point, the start of the weekend is looking mainly dry before shower chances return Sunday.

TUESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS THICKEN, FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 68

TUESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS THICKEN, STRAY SHOWER LATE

LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS, ISOLATED THUNDERSTORM

HIGH: 63 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: BREEZY, BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: WINDY, CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS, ISOLATED THUNDERSTORM

HIGH: 67 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 36

MONDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 27

