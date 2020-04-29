Forecast Discussion 04/29/2020 AM: Windy today, potential for heavy rain Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 29TH: 64°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 29TH: 38°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:05 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 8:05 PM

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THURSDAY UNTIL 2 PM FRIDAY FOR TIOGA & BRADFORD COUNTIES IN PENNSYLVANIA

A cool start for some of us this morning, after starting off in the upper 30s- lower 40s we will warm nicely into the lower 60s. A warm front passage this morning will have little moisture with it, but there is still a chance for showers this morning. Mainly dry through the afternoon, though a spotty shower will still be possible. Winds this afternoon will be increasing out of the Southeast sustained 10-20 mph, gusts 25 mph or higher will be possible.

A flood watch goes in effect Thursday afternoon for Bradford and Tioga counties in Pennsylvania, this lasts through Friday afternoon. A slow-moving low-pressure system will be entering the great lakes region. This system has a large bulk of moisture associated with it, southeast winds will help drive some warm oceanic air into our atmosphere. Steady rain is looking to arrive by Thursday afternoon, it will begin as light to moderate. There will be a slight potential for an isolated thunderstorm to develop as there will be little instability to support them. As we progress through the day it will intensify and a lot of locations, especially the Northern Tier will see steady heavy rainfall.

The heavy rain will continue into Thursday night and begin to lighten as we head through Thursday morning. Rain accumulation across the northern tier will be on the range of 1.50-3.00″. Areas across the southern tier will be in the range of 1.00-2.00″, Higher amounts will be possible across portions of Chemung and Tioga county in New York. There will be the potential for flooding & flash flooding Thursday afternoon into Friday morning, especially in locations across the Northern Tier. If you live in a location that is prone to flooding make sure you are prepared if it were to occur.

Another item we will be watching will be the winds. Winds will begin to strengthen during the afternoon on Wednesday. Expecting to see sustained winds from 10-20 mph out of the southeast with gusts of 25 mph or higher possible. On Thursday we will see sustained winds in the range of 15-25 mph with gusts of 35+ mph possible. Keep this in mind and make sure you are taking the proper precautions to protect your property.

WEDNESDAY: AM SHOWERS LIKELY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWER POSSIBLE IN THE AFTERNOON.

HIGH: 63

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: WINDY, CLOUDY, SHOWERS ARRIVE LATE.

LOW: 51

THURSDAY: GUSTY WINDS, STEADY RAINFALL, HEAVY AT TIMES

HIGH: 65 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: LIGHT RAINFALL IN THE AM, SHOWERS LINGER INTO THE AFTERNOON

HIGH: 61 LOW: 45

