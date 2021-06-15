Forecast Discussion 06/15/21 AM: Spotty showers/storms today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 15th: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 15th: 53°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:45 PM

It is a comfortable start to the day across the Twin Tiers as temperatures are starting off in the 50s. As a low-pressure system passes to the north of us today, we will see some wrap-around moisture move into the area. Shower activity today will be spotty in coverage with rumbles of thunder possible for the afternoon hours. It will not be a complete washout today, but you will want to have the umbrella handy. Besides the spotty shower chance, we will see breaks in clouds leading to some sunshine. Highs will near 70 degrees. Turning dry tonight and mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

High pressure will build into the region midweek, leading to dry air being filtered into the region. We will enjoy plenty of sunshine on both Wednesday and Thursday. Some lingering moisture will lead to mid/high clouds, but we do look to remain dry both days. On top of the sunshine, temperatures will be comfortable! Highs will be in the low to mid-70s. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Cloud cover will begin to build back in on Friday with a stray shower possible. A better chance for active weather will come in the first half of the weekend. At this vantage point, a weather system looks to move into the region on Saturday. The chance for showers and thunderstorms really looks to develop by the afternoon and evening. Certainly, something to keep an eye on if you have any outdoor plans makes sure to have the rain gear handy. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s. Shower activity looks to taper off Saturday night leading to a mainly dry Father’s Day!

TUESDAY: BREEZY, CLOUDS DECREASE, SPOTTY SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 69

TUESDAY NIGHT: TURNING MOSTLY CLEAR

LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS, FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 75 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: BREEZY, CLOUDS INCREASE, SPOTTY PM SHOWER

HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: LIMITED SUNSHINE, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

MONDAY: WINDY, PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

