Forecast Discussion 07/31/20 AM: Warm & comfortable end to the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 31ST: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 31ST: 57°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 5:59 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 8:28 PM

It will be a pleasant end to the week for the Twin Tiers! The weak frontal boundary that moved through yesterday is not stationary across the southern portions of Pennsylvania. Luckily for us, high pressure is beginning to build in which will keep us mainly dry today! A stray shower in the afternoon can’t be ruled out, but we all will see a mix of sun & clouds. Highs will be in near the mid-80s. Calm conditions continue overnight but patchy valley fog will be possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

The beginning of the weekend is looking nice, thanks to the high-pressure system. We will see cloud cover increasing through by the afternoon as our next system approaches the region. A late evening shower is possible, most looking to stay dry. Highs near the mid-80s. The active weather returns for Sunday as a low-pressure system enters the region. The Storm Prediction Center already has the Twin Tiers in a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5, 5 being the highest) for the development of isolated strong to potentially severe storms. The main concern for the end of the weekend is strong winds, localized heavy rain, and small hail. This is something we will be monitoring throughout the weekend.

As we head into next week the active weather is going to continue. There will be a chance for showers and storms through the first half of the week. The current track for Hurricane Isaias has it moving along the East Coast. This is something we will continue to monitor as we head into next week. A shift to the west could bring some localized heavy rainfall. Temperatures during this period will be seasonable for this time of year although the humidity looks to be on the rise.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY, STRY SHOWER

HIGH: 84

FRIDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR, PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 57

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, LATE EVENING SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS, STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, TURNING DRY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 54

